A fair amount of rain around on Saturday plus some snow on high ground, and Sunday is likely to see a repeat. Showers and possible thunderstorms forecast for the whole of Mallorca, with the occasional sunny interlude.

Rain is forecast to continue into Monday, but it should be a much better day - a warmer one with a good deal of sun. The current outlook for the week is decent for Tuesday and Wednesday but then cloudy on Thursday and Friday with more risk of some rain.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (8C) 14C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 16.

Binissalem (4C) 13C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 15.

Deya (5C) 12C, moderate north breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 14, Tue: 15, Wed: 14.

Palma (6C) 14C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.

Pollensa (7C) 14C, moderate north breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 16.

Porreres (3C) 14C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 75%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 15.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 14C, moderate north breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 16.

Santanyi (4C) 14C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 70%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 16.

Sineu (4C) 13C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 75%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 15.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 14.0 Can Sion (Campos), 13.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 13.7 Santanyi, 13.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 13.2 Son Servera, 13.1 Manacor, Portocolom; Lows of 5.4 Palma University, 5.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 6.3 Can Sion (Campos), 0.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.0 Can Sion, 1.7 Salines Llevant, 1.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 2.1 Palma University; Precipitation of 20.9 litres per square metre Capdepera, 19.8 Arta, 17.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 16.8 Lluc, 14.8 Puerto Pollensa, 14.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.4 Pollensa, 12.4 Muro.