Cloud is due to clear by dawn, and Monday should be a sunny and warmer day. For the week ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be mainly sunny. More by way of cloud on Thursday and with a risk of rain. The probability of rain is currently forecast to increase on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures predicted to drop again on Saturday when there will be quite a strong north wind and a snowline of 700 metres. We'll see.
Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2)
Alcudia (10C) 16C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.
Andratx (8C) 16C, light north breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 15.
Binissalem (4C) 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 16, Thu: 15.
Deya (7C) 14C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 15, Wed: 15, Thu: 14.
Palma (6C) 17C, light north breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 17.
Pollensa (9C) 16C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.
Porreres (4C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.
Sant Llorenç (7C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 15.
Santanyi (6C) 16C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.
Sineu (6C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 14.8 Can Sion (Campos), 14.7 Capdepera, 14.3 Cabrera, Palma Port, 14.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Santanyi, 14.1 Es Capdellà, Portocolom, 14.0 Son Servera; Lows of 2.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.3 Can Sion, 4.6 Salines Llevant (Campos); Gust of 66 km/h Serra Alfabia; Precipitation of 30.8 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 26.1 Lluc, 8.6 Pollensa, 8.2 Sant Elm, 7.9 Serra Alfabia, 7.2 Puerto Soller.
