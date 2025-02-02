As had been expected, there was more snow in the mountains on Sunday, giving an accumulation over the weekend of some ten centimetres at 1300 metres; not exceptional by any means. There was rain elsewhere, and rain is forecast to continue overnight Sunday into Monday, possibly bringing further snowfall.

Cloud is due to clear by dawn, and Monday should be a sunny and warmer day. For the week ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be mainly sunny. More by way of cloud on Thursday and with a risk of rain. The probability of rain is currently forecast to increase on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures predicted to drop again on Saturday when there will be quite a strong north wind and a snowline of 700 metres. We'll see.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2)

Alcudia (10C) 16C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.

Andratx (8C) 16C, light north breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 15.

Binissalem (4C) 15C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Tue: 17, Wed: 16, Thu: 15.

Deya (7C) 14C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Tue: 15, Wed: 15, Thu: 14.

Palma (6C) 17C, light north breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 17.

Pollensa (9C) 16C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.

Porreres (4C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Tue: 16, Wed: 16, Thu: 15.

Santanyi (6C) 16C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 16, Thu: 16.

(6C) 16C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Tue: 17, Wed: 16, Thu: 16. Sineu (6C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Tue: 16, Wed: 15, Thu: 15.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 14.8 Can Sion (Campos), 14.7 Capdepera, 14.3 Cabrera, Palma Port, 14.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Santanyi, 14.1 Es Capdellà, Portocolom, 14.0 Son Servera; Lows of 2.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.3 Can Sion, 4.6 Salines Llevant (Campos); Gust of 66 km/h Serra Alfabia; Precipitation of 30.8 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 26.1 Lluc, 8.6 Pollensa, 8.2 Sant Elm, 7.9 Serra Alfabia, 7.2 Puerto Soller.