The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) is warning that the ‘Beast from the East’ is going to pull temperatures down and bring more rain and snow. María José Guerrero, Aemet’s delegate and spokesperson for the Balearics, has explained it is a storm of polar cold air and it will sweep across the European continent. Although it will affect Mallorca, Guerrero points out that its effects will be more noticeable in the rest of Europe, including the mainland. It is expected to begin to be felt on the island this coming Saturday, 8 February.

She said that until Friday, 7 February, anticyclonic weather will prevail in Mallorca. During the day, maximum temperatures will range between 15º and 17º, so in some areas they will be higher than the usual 15º for this time of year. But, Guerrero forecasts that on Friday there will be a sharp change in the weather in Mallorca, as a cold front will arrive in the evening, bringing rain and a drop in temperatures.

On Saturday, both the rainfall and the cold will intensify with the arrival of the ‘Beast from the East’. Maximum temperatures will not exceed 12º-14º, which will be lower than normal for the beginning of February. The snow line will be at 1,200-1,400 metres. The showers will subside in the evening.

On Sunday, the effects of the ‘Beast from the East’ are expected to continue, so temperatures will remain low and there may be isolated showers.

The spokesperson explained that there is a lot of uncertainty in the meteorological models, but she said that one of them predicts that the snow level could drop to 800 metres. For this reason, she urges people to pay close attention to the weather forecasts, which will be updated periodically.

Britain, for example, is bracing for a heavy snowfall that could blanket the country from north to south later this month, according to new weather data. WXcharts.com’s weather maps reveal an imposing wall of snow poised to strike the east during half-term week, when thousands of schools will be closed. Some forecasters are drawing parallels to 2018’s ‘Beast from the East’, which wreaked havoc with its severe snowy conditions.