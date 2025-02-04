A sunny Wednesday in Mallorca and fairly warm one once the sun gets to work. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures up to 7am in the south and the interior. Aemet is forecasting temperatures of -1C, which isn't exactly that cold, but frost might be an issue.

More low temperatures can be expected over the next few days. Over the weekend and into next week this will be because of a cold front that Aemet has referred to as a 'beast from the east'. Beastliness is more likely to affect the mainland rather than the Balearics, though the met agency adds that its models can't be 100% accurate. As it is, the weather stations are indicating what was highlighted in the Monday report on this website, namely an increased probability of rain from Friday with daytime temperatures dropping and the snowline coming down; this is currently put at 800 metres on Sunday. Wind isn't at present forecast to be a factor.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (9C) 16C, gentle north breeze; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 15, Fri: 16, Sat: 14.

(9C) 16C, gentle north breeze; humidity 55%. - Thu: 15, Fri: 16, Sat: 14. Andratx (7C) 16C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 50%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 13.

(7C) 16C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 50%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 13. Binissalem (3C) 17C, gentle east breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 12.

(3C) 17C, gentle east breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 12. Deya (6C) 15C, light north breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 14, Fri: 14, Sat: 12.

(6C) 15C, light north breeze; humidity 35%. Thu: 14, Fri: 14, Sat: 12. Palma (1C) 18C, light north-northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 17, Fri: 15, Sat: 14.

(1C) 18C, light north-northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 17, Fri: 15, Sat: 14. Pollensa (6C) 16C, light north breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 60%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 13.

(6C) 16C, light north breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 60%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 13. Porreres (1C) 16C, moderate north breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Thu: 15, Fri: 14, Sat: 12.

(1C) 16C, moderate north breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Thu: 15, Fri: 14, Sat: 12. Sant Llorenç (5C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 13.

(5C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 15, Fri: 15, Sat: 13. Santanyi (5C) 16C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 15, Fri: 14, Sat: 13.

(5C) 16C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 15, Fri: 14, Sat: 13. Sineu (3C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Thu: 15, Fri: 14, Sat: 12.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 17.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.5 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 17.1 Palma Airport, 17.0 Palma University, 16.9 Es Capdellà, Palma Port, 16.7 Can Sion (Campos), 16.5 Binissalem, Llucmajor, 16.3 Puerto Pollensa, 16.2 Arta, Capdepera, Santanyi; Lows of 0.6 Can Sion, 0.8 Lluc, 0.9 Binissalem, 1.0 Palma Airport, 1.4 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor, 0.1 Lluc.