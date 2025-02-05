A cloudy Thursday morning forecast for eastern and central areas of Mallorca, brighter elsewhere, and sunny across the whole island by the afternoon.

A similar cloud and sun mix is expected for Friday; rain could move in later on in the day. The so-called beast from the east, such as it may be, appears as if it will be mainly felt on Saturday, when there is a high probability of rain in the morning plus thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Nothing out of the ordinary by the looks of it. Snow still possible at 900 metres over the weekend and low overnight temperatures forecast into the weekend. Daytime temperatures around normal for early February.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (7C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 16, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 17.9 Llucmajor, 17.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.3 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Port and University, 17.1 Capdepera, Palma Airport, Salines Llevant (Campos), 17.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 16.9 Binissalem, 16.8 Sant Elm, Santa Maria, Santanyi, 16.4 Porreres, 16.3 Cabrera, 16.2 Es Capdellà, 16.0 Manacor, Puerto Pollensa; Lows of -2.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.1 Lluc, -0.4 Can Sion, +0.4 Salines Llevant, 0.5 Binissalem, 1.0 Sineu, 1.5 Palma University, 1.6 Petra, 1.7 Palma Airport, 1.9 Manacor, Santa Maria.