A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with daytime temperatures around normal. Lows in parts of the island down towards zero. These lows are due to be a factor into next week.

Aemet continues to talk in terms of a "beast from the east", a mass of polar air crossing the European continent. Its effects, as the met agency has said previously, will mainly be felt on the mainland, where there are warnings for heavy snow. It will be far less intense in Mallorca and the Balearics. There are as yet no weather alerts for anything.

So, thunderstorms are forecast overnight Friday and into Saturday morning together with a high probability of rain; an improvement in the afternoon. The breezes are expected to shift to northwest or north on Saturday and could be quite fresh in northern areas. As has been mentioned for the past few days, there is the possibility of snow; the snowline on Saturday is currently put at 900 metres. Sunday should be generally better.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (5C) 16C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 15.

Andratx (6C) 15C, light south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 60%. Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 14.

Binissalem (2C) 15C, light south-southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 13, Sun: 14, Mon: 15.

Deya (5C) 14C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 60%. Sat: 13, Sun: 13, Mon: 13.

Palma (2C) 15C, light south breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Sat: 15, Sun: 15, Mon: 16.

Pollensa (4C) 16C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 15, Sun: 14, Mon: 15.

Porreres (-1C) 15C, light south breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 14, Sun: 13, Mon: 15.

Sant Llorenç (3C) 15C, light southeast breeze veering southwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 15, Sun: 13, Mon: 14.

Santanyi (6C) 15C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 13, Sun: 15, Mon: 17.

Sineu (6C) 14C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 75%. Sat: 11, Sun: 14, Mon: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 7pm - Highs of 16.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 15.9 Palma Port, 15.5 Es Capdellà, 15.4 Santanyi, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 15.3 Palma University, 15.1 Portocolom, 15.0 Palma Airport; Lows of 1.4 Binissalem, 1.5 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Airport, 2.1 Santa Maria.