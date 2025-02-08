We have a bright, sunny day forecast for Sunday. Light winds and daytime temperatures around normal. The front that swept across the island on Saturday did produce some very heavy rain in the Tramuntana - 51 litres per square metre in Lluc was the heaviest. The whole island saw some rain. As for the so-called beast from the east, overnight temperatures Friday into Saturday didn't drop below five degrees anywhere. The lows on the Serra Alfabia and at Son Torrella noted below were recorded at 7.30pm and 7pm Saturday, respectively. There was no snowfall.

Alberto Darder Rosell, the meteorologist responsible for the Puig Major weather station and who is the one who posts many of the photos and videos of snow in the mountains, when there is some, commented on this beast from the east four days ago: "Seriously? Beast from the east. Please, this predicted 'beast' won't even come close to the real (but aborted) beast in 2018."

The outlook for the coming week is currently fine until Wednesday, but there looks as if there may be some weather on Thursday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (5C) 15C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Andratx (6C) 15C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 16.

Binissalem (2C) 16C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Deya (5C) 14C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 60%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 16.

Palma (2C) 15C, light southwest-west breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Pollensa (5C) 16C, light northwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Porreres (2C) 16C, light northwest breeze veering east; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 14C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Santanyi (4C) 16C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Sineu (2C) 16C, light northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Saturday summary as of 8pm - Highs of 16.3 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Port, 15.6 Santanyi, 15.5 Portocolom, 15.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 15.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Es Capdellà; Lows of 2.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 2.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.3 Petra, 5.4 Lluc, 5.7 Binissalem, 6.0 Can Sion; Gusts of 73 km/h Serra Alfabia, 64 Capdepera, 58 Pollensa, 57 Puerto Soller, 56 Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 51 litres per square metre Lluc, 25.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 12.6 Palma University, 10.6 Pollensa.