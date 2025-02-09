Sunny with some cloudy spells on Monday. Not much breeze and a high of 18C. There was a touch of frost in southern areas early on Sunday (e.g. Campos), the lowest temperature having been recorded at 8am. It's just possible there may be more frost into Monday, though the general forecast for Monday and indeed the whole week isn't for particularly low temperatures.

Some rain is predicted for later in the week, especially Thursday, when temperatures are expected to fall. Otherwise, daytime temperatures a bit above normal and perhaps back up to 20C by the weekend.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 2)

Alcudia (6C) 17C, light southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 17.4 Puerto Pollensa, 16.9 Palma Port, 16.8 Arta, 16.7 Santanyi, 16.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Manacor, 16.4 Pollensa, Sineu, 16.3 Binissalem, Llucmajor, 16.2 Can Sion (Campos), Es Capdellà, Palma University, Petra, Porreres, 16.0 Sant Elm; Lows of -0.8 Can Sion, -0.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), +0.2 Palma Airport, 0.9 Binissalem, Palma University, 1.2 Petra, 1.3 Manacor.