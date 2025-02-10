You are usually assured of a warm welcome welcome when you arrive at Palma airport on a flight from northern Europe but not this morning. The temperature at the airport sank to just 0.1 degrees Centigrade and it was one of the coldest spots on the island. The greeting was warm but the weather was freezing!
An icy welcome at Palma airport!
A very cold winter
