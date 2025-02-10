You are usually assured of a warm welcome welcome when you arrive at Palma airport on a flight from northern Europe but not this morning. The temperature at the airport sank to just 0.1 degrees Centigrade and it was one of the coldest spots on the island. The greeting was warm but the weather was freezing!

Campos was the coldest measuring a freezing -1 degrees Centigrade as the island continues to battle with one of its coldest winters in recent years. Over the weekend a minimum temperature of -3 was registered in Escorca, one of the coldest on record.

Minimum temperatures overnight in Mallorca (in Centigrade)

-1 Campos -0.4 Campos, Salines 0.1 Palma airport 1 Palma Univ 1 Petra 1 Manacor 2 Binissalem 2 Lluc 2 Sineu 2 Sa Pobla 2 Sta Maria 2 Muro 2 Artà 2 Calvià 3 Alfàbia 3 Llucmajor 3 S.Servera

While during the day the temperatures remain relatively high at night they plummet. Relatively large amounts of snow have fallen on mountain areas with the Met Office indicating that the snow level was 1,000 metres.

Demand for electricty has surged so far this month as households battle to keep warm, an unusual state of affairs for an island which is known for its sunshine.

They have been a warning from boffins that the weather would be getting colder on the island, unfortatunately, they were right.