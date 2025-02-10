Your weather forecast for Tuesday Feb 11 (tomorrow)

A mostly cloudy day across Mallorca with a maximum temperature of 17 degrees Centigrade and a minimum of 10 degrees. Late night and early morning temperatures on the rise after reaching record lows over the weekend (-3 in Escorca on Saturday).

Little change for Wednesday with more cloud and similar temperatures as those on Tuesday. However, there is some good news. The sun will appear for Valentine´s Day although there will be some cloud. Brilliant sunshine for Satutrday.

The maximum temperature registered on Monday (Feb 10) was 17 degrees in Puerto Pollensa and 16 degrees in Calvia (Palmanova/Magalluf).

The minimum temperature was -1 degrees in Escorca and 1 degrees in Centigrade in Campos. Temperatures were low across the interior of the island.

Considerable amounts of snow have fallen in mountain areas over the last few days as temperatures fell below the freezing point.