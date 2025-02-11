Cloud, cloud and more cloud is the forecast for tomorrow (February 12) with a maximum temperature of 16 degres Centigrade and a minimum of 9 degrees, according to the latest update from the Palma Met Office.
Your Mallorca weather forecast
Unsettled weather continues
