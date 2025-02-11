Cloud, cloud and more cloud is the forecast for tomorrow (February 12) with a maximum temperature of 16 degres Centigrade and a minimum of 9 degrees, according to the latest update from the Palma Met Office.

The early forecast for Thursday is not much better with more cloud and a strong possibility of rain. The good news, sun is still being forecast for Valentine´s Day! Minimum temperatures in degrees Centigrade 4 Binissalem 4 Campos, Salines 4 Sineu 5 Petra 5 Sa Pobla 5 Escorca, Son Torrella 5 Santa María 5 Palma university 5 Serra d'Alfàbia 5 Campos 5 Muro 5 Aeroport de Palma 6 Manacor 6 Artà 7 Escorca Lluc 7 Pollença 7 Calvià.

