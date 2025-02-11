What had been a pretty decent forecast earlier this week has deteriorated. On Wednesday, rain and thunderstorms are predicted for most of Mallorca, and a yellow alert for rain has been issued for the south of the island from 8pm Wednesday until 2am Thursday. Aemet is warning of 15 litres per square metre in one hour especially in Llucmajor, Campos and Ses Salines. It is possible that this alert could be updated widened. Otherwise on Wednesday, the morning is due to be cloudy with a medium probability of rain in some areas.

Thursday had been identified as being a day of possible rain earlier in the week, weather stations now pointing to the possibility of further thunderstorms. It may also be quite windy from the north.

Friday is currently expected to be fairly cloudy but with minimal risk of rain. The weekend looks ok - sunny and cloudy spells.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6pm (UV rating 2/3):

Alcudia (7C) 18C, gentle south breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 16, Fri: 18, Sat: 16.

Andratx (7C) 16C, light south breeze; humidity 75%. Thu: 15, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

Binissalem (5C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Thu: 15, Fri: 18, Sat: 16.

Deya (7C) 16C, light south-southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 14, Fri: 16, Sat: 16.

Palma (5C) 17C, light south-southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Thu: 16, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

Pollensa (7C) 18C, gentle south breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 16, Fri: 19, Sat: 16.

Porreres (4C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Thu: 16, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 19C, gentle south breeze; humidity 70%. Thu: 16, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.

Santanyi (7C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

Sineu (5C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 16, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 19.2 Capdepera, 18.8 Sa Pobla, 18.7 Llucmajor, 18.5 Arta, 18.3 Can Sion (Campos), Sineu, 18.1 Petra, 18.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Manacor, Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 2.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.8 Binissalem, 4.3 Salines Llevant (Campos).