The yellow alert for rain in the south and Tramuntana remains in place for early Thursday and has been extended until 6am. Aemet is predicting up to 20 litres per square metre of rain in one hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and possible hail.

The alert is effective from 8pm Wednesday, which was otherwise a rather better day than had been forecast. There was a high of 20.1C in Pollensa.

Rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, according to the Aemet clock, can in fact be expected across the whole island, so not just the south and Tramuntana, and up to around midday. A moderate north breeze is due to blow in the morning, which will bring a chill factor.

Still the possibility of some rain in the afternoon, but there should be an improvement that will bring sunny weather into the weekend and temperatures up to the 20C mark.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 4.30pm (UV rating 2):

Alcudia (7C) 16C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 75%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 17, Sun: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 4.30pm - Highs of 20.1 Pollensa, 19.9 Puerto Pollensa, 19.8 Arta, 18.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 18.7 Capdepera, 18.3 Sa Pobla, 18.1 Llucmajor, 17.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Petra, 17.8 Santanyi, Sineu, 17.6 Can Sion (Campos), 17.3 Palma University, 17.2 Portocolom, 17.1 Salines Llevant (Campos), 17.0 Es Capdellà, Palma Port, Porreres; Lows of 0.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.5 Can Sion, 2.8 Lluc, 3.2 Salines Llevant; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Es Capdellà, Portocolom, 0.1 Cabrera.