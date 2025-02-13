The yellow alert for rain on Wednesday and indeed a general forecast for rain didn't really play out. It rained quite heavily in parts of the Tramuntana, but the south, which was covered by this alert, saw relatively little rain.

A decent Valentine's Day in store for Mallorca. Some cloudy spells, most likely in the morning, but a good deal of sun as well. Modest breezes from the west and northwest may just give a bit of a chilly edge.

The outlook for the next few days is good at present, the next 'weather' likely to be on Wednesday, which is when there is a fairly high probability of rain. Highs of around the 20C mark into next week, so above normal for the time of year.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (6C) 18C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 16, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.

Andratx (8C) 17C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Binissalem (4C) 19C, light west-southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.

Deya (7C) 16C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 17.

Palma (7C) 19C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Pollensa (7C) 19C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 17, Sun: 19, Mon: 20.

Porreres (3C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.

Sant Llorenç (5C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.

Santanyi (5C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 16, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Sineu (4C) 19C, light west breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 55%. Sat: 17, Sun: 18, Mon: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 17.4 Palma Airport, 17.2 Can Sion (Campos), Santanyi, 17.1 Salines Llevant (Campos), 16.9 Palma Port and University, 16.8 Es Capdellà, Portocolom, 16.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Son Bonet (Marratxi), 16.5 Llucmajor, 16.4 Cabrera, 16.1 Porreres, 16.0 Manacor, Muro; Lows of 4.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.6 Can Sion, 5.3 Salines Llevant, 5.5 Palma Airport, Santa Maria; Rainfall of 18.6 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 12.3 Lluc, 6.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.4 Pollensa, 5.4 Puerto Pollensa.