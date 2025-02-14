A sunny Saturday with mostly clear skies is forecast. Very little breeze, as Mallorca enters a settled phase due to last into next week. There may be some fog around early on, and overnight/dawn temperatures likely to be quite low in the usual places, e.g. parts of the Tramuntana, Campos, central areas and the university.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the low 20s by midweek. The Friday forecast referred to quite a high probability of rain on Wednesday next week. This is now much lower.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (7C) 16C, light east breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

(7C) 16C, light east breeze; humidity 45%. - Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 18. Andratx (7C) 16C, light southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 17.

(7C) 16C, light southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 17. Binissalem (5C) 17C, light east breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

(5C) 17C, light east breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 18. Deya (7C) 16C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

(7C) 16C, light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 17. Palma (5C) 18C, light southeast-south breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

(5C) 18C, light southeast-south breeze; humidity 40%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 19. Pollensa (7C) 17C, light southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 19.

(7C) 17C, light southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 19. Porreres (4C) 17C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

(4C) 17C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 18, Tue: 18. Sant Llorenç (7C) 17C, light east breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

(7C) 17C, light east breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 17. Santanyi (7C) 16C, light southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

(7C) 16C, light southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 17. Sineu (6C) 17C, calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Friday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 20.3 Arta, 20.0 Pollensa, 19.8 Petra, Son Servera, 19.6 Sa Pobla, 19.5 Puerto Pollensa, 19.3 Manacor, Palma University, 19.0 Santa Maria, 18.8 Binissalem, Sineu, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 18.7 Muro, 18.6 Palma Port, 18.5 Portocolom; Lows of 2.2 Lluc, 2.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 3.3 Can Sion (Campos), 3.5 Palma University.