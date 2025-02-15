Sunny with some high cloud on Sunday. Very settled and with minimal breezes.

Temperatures expected to rise a bit next week, but weather stations are once again pointing to a fairly high probability of some rain on Wednesday. Generally, though, the outlook for the coming days is reasonable.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 8pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (7C) 18C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 19.

(7C) 18C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. - Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 19. Andratx (7C) 17C, light south breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

(7C) 17C, light south breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 19. Binissalem (5C) 18C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

(5C) 18C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 55%. Mon: 20, Tue: 19, Wed: 20. Deya (7C) 17C, light northwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

(7C) 17C, light northwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 17, Wed: 19. Palma (5C) 18C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

(5C) 18C, light southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 20. Pollensa (7C) 19C, light north breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20.

(7C) 19C, light north breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 19, Tue: 20, Wed: 20. Porreres (4C) 18C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 65%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

(4C) 18C, light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 65%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 20. Sant Llorenç (7C) 18C, light south breeze backing east; humidity 65%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

(7C) 18C, light south breeze backing east; humidity 65%. Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 19. Santanyi (7C) 17C, light south breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 19.

(7C) 17C, light south breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 19. Sineu (6C) 18C, light southwest breeze switching northeast; humidity 65%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Saturday summary as of 8pm - Highs of 19.2 Puerto Pollensa, 18.5 Capdepera, 18.4 Arta, 17.9 Palma Airport, 17.8 Pollensa, 17.7 Palma Port, 17.4 Binissalem, Palma University, 17.3 Sa Pobla, Sant Elm; Lows of 1.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.9 Can Sion (Campos), 3.6 Binissalem, 3.9 Lluc; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Manacor, Porreres.