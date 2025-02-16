A mostly sunny Monday, with some mist or fog possible early on and then also later in the day. If there is any rain, which is unlikely, it could be muddy.

The outlook for the week is pretty good. The probability of rain on Wednesday has now dropped to zero. Saturday is currently forecast to be overcast with rain. Until then, a good deal of sun is due, with temperatures above average and more typical of April than February. 15-16C is normal for mid-February; up to 22C is on the cards.

The met agency reckons that temperatures will remain above average until the end of the first week of March. The models point to the arrival of Atlantic fronts in the meantime, but these aren't expected to have much impact in the Balearics.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 3)

Alcudia (6C) 19C, light south breeze; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 19, Wed: 20, Thu: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 19.2 Arta, Puerto Pollensa, 19.0 Sineu, 18.9 Manacor, 18.8 Llucmajor, 18.7 Can Sion (Campos), 18.6 Capdepera, 18.4 Pollensa, 18.3 Binissalem, Petra, Porreres, 18.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 18.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.0 Es Capdellà; Lows of 1.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.1 Can Sion, 3.2 Lluc, 4.0 Salines Llevant.