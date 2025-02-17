The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has said that Mallorca is experiencing highly unusual weather for this time of year and that it is expected to continue over the next few days.

Temperatures are much higher than usual for this time of year - more typical of April than mid-February.

Over the weekend, maximum temperatures hit 20º in different parts of the island when 15º is normal for the middle of February. Aemet has forecast that no drop in temperatures is expected, not at least until the 9th of March for the moment. On Tuesday 18th February, cloudy skies are expected, tending towards predominantly cloudy skies with intervals of high clouds during the morning. It should be noted that there is a likelihood of fog patches until the early hours of the morning.

Minimum temperatures will rise, while maximum temperatures will experience little change, remaining above average. The wind will be light from the east and southeast, increasing to moderate in the afternoon with some strong gusts downwind of the Tramuntana mountains. Although it is still early days, Aemet forecasts that temperatures will rise again on Wednesday in Mallorca. In some areas, such as Palma, the maximum temperature could exceed 20º.

On Thursday, 20th February, predominantly few clouds are expected with some low clouds in the morning and at night. There is a possibility of fog banks. Temperatures will be similar to those of the previous day, while the wind will be light and variable or calm.

