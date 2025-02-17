The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has said that Mallorca is experiencing highly unusual weather for this time of year and that it is expected to continue over the next few days.
Temperatures are much higher than usual for this time of year - more typical of April than mid-February.
Mallorca enjoys winter Indian summer
Highs of 20ºC over the weekend and will rise this week
