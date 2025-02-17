It feels more like April in Mallorca this week. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma17/02/2025 16:18
The weather forecast for Tuesday is that the maximum temperatures will increase slightly to 19°C or even a little higher, while the minimum will remain at 10°C. The wind will change direction to the northeast, increasing its speed to 10 km/h with gusts of up to 15 km/h. The cloud cover will be denser, at 68%, but the probability of rain will remain at 30%, with no accumulation forecast.
