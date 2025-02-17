The weather forecast for Tuesday is that the maximum temperatures will increase slightly to 19°C or even a little higher, while the minimum will remain at 10°C. The wind will change direction to the northeast, increasing its speed to 10 km/h with gusts of up to 15 km/h. The cloud cover will be denser, at 68%, but the probability of rain will remain at 30%, with no accumulation forecast.

On 19th February 2025, a significant increase in the maximum temperature is forecast, reaching 21°C, with a minimum of 12°C. The probability of precipitation will drop to 20%, and the northeast wind will remain constant at 11 km/h, with gusts of up to 16 km/h. Cloud cover will decrease slightly to 65%, and relative humidity will drop to 79%.

The next few days in Mallorca will be characterised by a progressive increase in temperatures, with highs reaching 21°C. Although the north-easterly wind will intensify, conditions will be mostly dry and pleasant. Keep an eye out for wind gusts, especially if you are planning outdoor activities.

“Mallorca is experiencing spring-like days in the middle of winter,” said María José Guerrero, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) in the Balearics. She forecast that this week’s maximum temperatures will be between 2º and 6º above what is usual for this time of year.