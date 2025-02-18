Could be rather cloudy in northern and eastern areas of Mallorca on Wednesday. Some mist and patchy fog is likely in various parts of the island in the morning. Temperatures remaining above average for the time of year - 22C is around five to six degrees higher than would normally be expected - and they will continue to be up for the rest of the week, although the forecast at present points to generally cloudy conditions, with a medium probability of rain at the weekend.

It was quite warm on Tuesday, but not everywhere. On the Tramuntana coast, there was a high of 15.9C in Puerto Soller. Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5pm (UV rating 2): Alcudia (9C) 19C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 17, Fri: 19, Sat: 20.

(9C) 19C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 70%. - Thu: 17, Fri: 19, Sat: 20. Andratx (9C) 19C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 65%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 18.

Andratx (9C) 19C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 65%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 18. Binissalem (8C) 22C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 19.

Binissalem (8C) 22C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 19. Deya (7C) 19C, light east breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.

Deya (7C) 19C, light east breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 17. Palma (10C) 22C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 19.

Palma (10C) 22C, light east breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 19. Pollensa (9C) 21C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 70%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 20.

Pollensa (9C) 21C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 70%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 20. Porreres (6C) 22C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 20.

Porreres (6C) 22C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 20. Sant Llorenç (8C) 20C, light east breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 21.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 20C, light east breeze; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 21. Santanyi (8C) 20C, light east breeze backing north; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 19.

Santanyi (8C) 20C, light east breeze backing north; humidity 60%. Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 19. Sineu (8C) 21C, light east breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 55%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 19. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Tuesday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 20.5 Binissalem, 20.3 Pollensa, 20.2 Puerto Pollensa, 20.1 Santa Maria, 20.0 Sa Pobla, 19.9 Muro, 19.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 19.6 Palma University, 19.5 Arta, Es Capdellà, Llucmajor, 19.2 Capdepera, Porreres, Sineu; Lows of 0.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.0 Lluc, 3.8 Binissalem, 4.4 Palma University, 4.9 Arta.