A high of 22.3 on Wednesday, but not expected to be as warm on Thursday. Mainly cloudy in northern and central areas, with the best of the sun in the southwest. A touch breezy at times as well.

Remaining mild over the next few days and with temperatures generally above average, but the forecast is for cloud with sunny spells.

An Atlantic front will affect the mainland from Friday, but as is often the case this front is expected to weaken once it moves towards the Balearics. Rain is still quite likely at the weekend, though there's no suggestion at present that it will be heavy. For Sa Rueta in Palma on Sunday morning, Aemet is giving a 50 to 70 per cent probability of rain. A similar range applies across the island for both Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 5.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (11C) 17C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 20, Sun: 17.

Andratx (9C) 18C, light south breeze backing east; humidity 65%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

Binissalem (7C) 19C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 16.

Deya (9C) 17C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 15.

Palma (10C) 19C, calm increasing to gentle northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 20, Sun: 17.

Pollensa (10C) 18C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 70%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 17.

Porreres (8C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 65%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 18.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Fri: 19, Sat: 21, Sun: 18.

Santanyi (8C) 19C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Fri: 18, Sat: 20, Sun: 18.

Sineu (10C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 65%. Fri: 19, Sat: 22, Sun: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 22.3 Puerto Pollensa, 22.0 Palma University, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 21.9 Binissalem, Petra, Porreres, 21.8 Can Sion (Campos), Llucmajor, 21.7 Arta, 21.6 Manacor, 21.3 Palma Airport and Port, 21.2 Sineu, 21.0 Es Capdellà, Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 3.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.6 Palma University, 4.9 Binissalem, 5.8 Lluc, Sa Pobla.