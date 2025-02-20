On Friday there will be an important change in the weather with the arrival of an Atlantic front that will bring rain to the west and centre of the mainland which will be especially intense in Galicia, the Cantabrian mountain range and the Central System, above all in the south of Castile-León and the north of Extremadura.

However, the Mediterranean coast and the Balearics will remain dry although some rain is forecast for Saturday, when the front advances eastwards. On Saturday, the front will continue to move, bringing rain to most of the country, with heavy showers in the Aragonese Pyrenees. The snow line will start at 1,800-2,000 metres, but will drop to 1,300-1,500 metres as the day progresses.

Temperatures will drop significantly, especially in the east of the mainland, where they could fall between 5ºc and 7°C compared to the previous day. However, on the Mediterranean coast and in the Balearics, temperatures will rise and could pass 22°C.

Sunday will be a quieter day, with scattered rain in the far north and east and clearer skies in the rest of the country. The arrival of a mass of cold air will make if feel cooler during the morning. Despite this, maximum temperatures will be normal for the time of year, without being extremely cold.

From Monday, temperatures will begin to rise significantly, both in terms of minimum and maximum temperatures. In terms of rainfall, on Monday rain is only expected in Galicia, while the rest of the country will enjoy more stable weather.