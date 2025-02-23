The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts cloudy intervals for Monday in the Balearics, but there might be the odd drop of rain in Ibiza and Formentera in the early morning and in the north of Mallorca in the afternoon. Haze and fog patches are expected during the early hours of the morning. Night-time temperatures will fall compared to Sunday morning and daytime temperatures will rise. The wind will be light and variable or calm, increasing in the afternoon to light to moderate southwesterly.

For the rest of Spain, AEMET forecasts locally persistent rainfall in Galicia as well as very strong gusts of wind that will also affect Asturias, while in the rest of the country an anticyclonic situation will persist with predominantly few clouds. The approach of an Atlantic front from the northwest will increase cloud cover, leaving overcast skies in the northwest quadrant and precipitation in Galicia and the Cantabrian area.

The rains are expected to be abundant, with the possibility of being locally heavy and/or persistent in the west of Galicia, and it is not ruled out that they could end up affecting the northern plateau, northern Iberia and the upper Ebro. They could be in the form of snow in the Cantabrian mountains at an altitude of over 1,800-2,000 metres.

Maximum temperatures are falling in the extreme northwest of the peninsula, with moderate increases in the Levante, Ebro, Iberian mountains and parts of both plateaus, while in the rest of the country no changes are expected except for some slight rises. Minimum temperatures will tend to increase in most of the country, locally notably in Galicia and the Cantabrian coast, with decreases in areas of the Mediterranean and Ebro and few changes in the Canary Islands.

Stable weather in the Canary Islands, with cloudy intervals in the north of the more prominent islands; in the rest of the country, mostly few clouds or clear skies. Morning mist and fog patches in the Balearics and on the eastern side of the mainland, although not to be ruled out in the northern plateau or in the extreme northwest as the front passes through.

Frost will again be limited to the mountains of the northern half and the southeast of the mainland, moderate in the Pyrenees. An easterly wind will blow in the Strait and Alboran, tending to roll to the west. Predominance of south and southwest winds in Galicia, the Cantabrian Sea and the rest of the Mediterranean, and of west and southwest winds in the rest of the mainland. They will be moderate on the coast and in northern and north-western areas, especially in the north of Galicia and western Asturias with intervals of strong and very strong gusts. Moderate trade winds in the Canary Islands.