A mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday; windy in northern areas for a time. The cloud will increase by the evening and rain and thunderstorms are predicted. On Wednesday temperatures are forecast to drop a few degrees. Thursday and Friday are expected to be warmer, but there is a further risk of rain on Friday. This will be greater over the weekend, with temperatures on Saturday again due to fall. On Sunday, according to the current forecast, the wind from the northeast will be quite strong.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 5pm (UV rating 3): Alcudia (9C) 20C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 17.

Andratx (10C) 18C, light west breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 55%. Wed: 15, Thu: 16, Fri: 17.

Binissalem (8C) 20C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 15, Thu: 17, Fri: 18.

Deya (9C) 17C, light west breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 13, Thu: 16, Fri: 16.

Palma (13C) 20C, gentle northwest-north breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 15, Thu: 17, Fri: 18.

Pollensa (8C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 17, Thu: 19, Fri: 17.

Porreres (8C) 19C, gentle west breeze veering north; humidity 55%. Wed: 15, Thu: 17, Fri: 17.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light north; humidity 45%. Wed: 16, Thu: 17, Fri: 17.

Santanyi (8C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Wed: 16, Thu: 16, Fri: 17.

Sineu (9C) 20C, gentle west breeze veering north; humidity 45%. Wed: 15, Thu: 17, Fri: 17. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38. Monday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 20.5 Muro, 20.4 Son Servera, 19.6 Arta, 19.5 Puerto Pollensa, 18.9 Colonia Sant Pere, Petra, 18.7 Capdepera, Sa Pobla, Santanyi, 18.3 Palma Port, 18.1 Manacor, 18.0 Llucmajor; Lows of 5.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.0 Can Sion (Campos), 6.8 Lluc, 7.2 Salines Llevant (Campos).