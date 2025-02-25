Thursday and Friday don't seem too bad, but there looks as if there will be some weather at the weekend. A high probability of rain is currently forecast as is a fairly stiff northeast wind. Temperatures are due to drop again, and weather stations are pointing to possible snow - down to 900 metres by Monday next week.
Which doesn't of course mean there will be any snow; there usually isn't.
Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):
Alcudia (8C) 16C, light southwest breeze; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 19, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.
Andratx (7C) 15C, light west breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 16, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.
Binissalem (5C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 17, Fri: 18, Sat: 16.
Deya (7C) 13C, light west breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 16, Fri: 16, Sat: 15.
Palma (5C) 15C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 17, Fri: 19, Sat: 17.
Pollensa (7C) 16C, light west breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 50%. Thu: 19, Fri: 17, Sat: 17.
Porreres (5C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 15.
Sant Llorenç (6C) 16C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 16.
Santanyi (7C) 16C, light west breeze; humidity 70%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 15.
Sineu (5C) 16C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 15.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Tuesday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 20.5 Muro, Pollensa, Puerto Pollensa, 20.4 Son Servera, 20.0 Capdepera, 19.9 Arta, 19.5 Sa Pobla, 19.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 18.7 Palma University, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 18.6 Es Capdellà, Palma Port, 18.1 Petra, 18.0 Palma Airport, Santanyi; Lows of 3.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.4 Lluc, 6.8 Pollensa, 7.3 Palma University, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).
