High cloud for much of Thursday in Mallorca, but there should also be a decent amount of sun. Highs of around 18C.

The forecast for the weekend doesn't look all that promising - a high probability of rain, with quite a strong northeast wind and not particularly warm. The majority of the Carnival parades are on Saturday. Palma's is on Sunday, as is also Alcudia's. In addition, there are the events for Balearics Day, mostly in Palma.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (7C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 17, Sat: 16, Sun: 15.

(7C) 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. - Fri: 17, Sat: 16, Sun: 15. Andratx (8C) 16C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 15.

(8C) 16C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 15. Binissalem (5C) 16C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 14, Sun: 13.

(5C) 16C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 14, Sun: 13. Deya (7C) 15C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 16, Sat: 13, Sun: 12.

(7C) 15C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 16, Sat: 13, Sun: 12. Palma (5C) 16C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 15, Sun: 15.

(5C) 16C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 18, Sat: 15, Sun: 15. Pollensa (6C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 15.

(6C) 18C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 15. Porreres (4C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 17, Sat: 14, Sun: 14.

(4C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 17, Sat: 14, Sun: 14. Sant Llorenç (5C) 17C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 14.

(5C) 17C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 14. Santanyi (5C) 16C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 16, Sat: 15, Sun: 15.

(5C) 16C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 16, Sat: 15, Sun: 15. Sineu (4C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Fri: 17, Sat: 13, Sun: 13.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Wednesday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 18.2 Arta, 18.1 Muro, 17.8 Capdepera, 17.4 Palma Port, 17.3 Pollensa, 17.1 Colonia Sant Pere, 16.9 Son Servera, 16.5 Petra, 16.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 16.2 Llucmajor, Sa Pobla, 16.0 Santanyi; Lows of 2.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.8 Lluc, 4.3 Can Sion (Campos), 4.8 Palma University; Gusts of 71 km/h Capdepera, 69 Serra Alfabia, 50 Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 9.2 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 8.6 Santa Maria, 7.8 Lluc, 7.2 Petra, Sineu.