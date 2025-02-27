Individual weather stations do point to a pretty high probability of rain on both days (which doesn't mean it will be heavy) as well as to lower temperatures and quite a strong northeast breeze.
As to snow, if there is any it is forecast to be on the highest ground. Given a current forecast low of five degrees in the mountains, snow isn't likely. On Thursday morning around dawn the temperature dipped to -1.7 at the Son Torrella weather station. Below freezing will probably be repeated on Friday.
Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 3):
Alcudia (8C) 17C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 18.
Andratx (7C) 17C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 15, Mon: 17.
Binissalem (5C) 17C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 18.
Deya (7C) 16C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Sat: 14, Sun: 13, Mon: 17.
Palma (3C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 14, Sun: 16, Mon: 19.
Pollensa (7C) 17C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 15, Mon: 18.
Porreres (3C) 16C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 14, Sun: 15, Mon: 18.
Sant Llorenç (6C) 16C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 15, Sun: 16, Mon: 18.
Santanyi (6C) 16C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 16, Mon: 18.
Sineu (5C) 16C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 18.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.
Thursday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 19.5 Pollensa, 18.6 Muro, 18.5 Arta, 17.9 Puerto Pollensa, 17.8 Capdepera, Colonia Sant Pere, 17.4 Sa Pobla, 17.2 Llucmajor, 17.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of -1.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.1 Lluc, 1.6 Binissalem, Palma University, Salines Llevant (Campos).
