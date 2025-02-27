Another day of sun with high cloud on Friday in Mallorca, but with cloud expected to increase by the evening. The forecast for the weekend is for mostly overcast skies and for some rain. Aemet is suggesting that rain on Saturday is likely to be heaviest in Ibiza and Formentera and that in Mallorca there is a greater probability of rain in the morning rather than in the afternoon.

Individual weather stations do point to a pretty high probability of rain on both days (which doesn't mean it will be heavy) as well as to lower temperatures and quite a strong northeast breeze.

As to snow, if there is any it is forecast to be on the highest ground. Given a current forecast low of five degrees in the mountains, snow isn't likely. On Thursday morning around dawn the temperature dipped to -1.7 at the Son Torrella weather station. Below freezing will probably be repeated on Friday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (8C) 17C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 16, Sun: 16, Mon: 18.

Andratx (7C) 17C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 16, Sun: 15, Mon: 17.

Binissalem (5C) 17C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 18.

Deya (7C) 16C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Sat: 14, Sun: 13, Mon: 17.

Palma (3C) 19C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 14, Sun: 16, Mon: 19.

Pollensa (7C) 17C, gentle east breeze; humidity 65%. Sat: 16, Sun: 15, Mon: 18.

Porreres (3C) 16C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 14, Sun: 15, Mon: 18.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 16C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 15, Sun: 16, Mon: 18.

Santanyi (6C) 16C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Sat: 15, Sun: 16, Mon: 18.

Sineu (5C) 16C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 14, Sun: 14, Mon: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Thursday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 19.5 Pollensa, 18.6 Muro, 18.5 Arta, 17.9 Puerto Pollensa, 17.8 Capdepera, Colonia Sant Pere, 17.4 Sa Pobla, 17.2 Llucmajor, 17.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of -1.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.1 Lluc, 1.6 Binissalem, Palma University, Salines Llevant (Campos).