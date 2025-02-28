The first of March is Balearics Day, with plenty of events going on especially in Palma. The forecast isn't that encouraging. Cloudy skies are expected for most of the day and there is a risk of rain for the whole island. If there is rain, Aemet says it will be light and occasional, but it might be noted that there is a yellow alert for rain in Ibiza and Formentera. It's just possible that heavier rain could push up into Mallorca. Fairly breezy as well on Saturday, a 'gregal' northeast wind due to be fresh, gusting up to 45-50 km/h in areas. In like a lion, as the saying goes, but the roar won't be that fierce.

There are also plenty of Carnival parades on Saturday. Palma's is on Sunday, and the forecast isn't a whole lot better. Weather stations are predicting the odd thunderstorm on Sunday, as is the case on Monday as well. There is a yellow alert for the Tramuntana and north/northeast coasts on Sunday - waves of three metres and gusts of 60 km/h. Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5.30pm (UV rating 3): Alcudia (10C) 16C, moderate to fresh northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

(10C) 16C, moderate to fresh northeast breeze; humidity 60%. - Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18. Andratx (9C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 19.

(9C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 19. Binissalem (8C) 15C, moderate to fresh northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 16, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

(8C) 15C, moderate to fresh northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 16, Mon: 18, Tue: 18. Deya (8C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 15, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

(8C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 15, Mon: 17, Tue: 17. Palma (10C) 14C, moderate to fresh northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

(10C) 14C, moderate to fresh northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 19. Pollensa (10C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

(10C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18. Porreres (8C) 15C, gentle to moderate northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

(8C) 15C, gentle to moderate northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18. Sant Llorenç (10C) 15C, gentle to moderate northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

(10C) 15C, gentle to moderate northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18. Santanyi (8C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

(8C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18. Sineu (10C) 14C, gentle to moderate northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 16, Mon: 17, Tue: 17. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38. Friday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 18.4 Palma Port, 17.5 Es Capdellà, 17.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.1 Palma University, Sant Elm, 16.8 Palma Airport, 16.6 Llucmajor, 16.5 Binissalem, Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of -1.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.9 Lluc, 2.5 Salines Llevant (Campos), 2.6 Can Sion (Campos), 2.7 Binissalem