There are also plenty of Carnival parades on Saturday. Palma's is on Sunday, and the forecast isn't a whole lot better. Weather stations are predicting the odd thunderstorm on Sunday, as is the case on Monday as well. There is a yellow alert for the Tramuntana and north/northeast coasts on Sunday - waves of three metres and gusts of 60 km/h.
Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5.30pm (UV rating 3):
Alcudia (10C) 16C, moderate to fresh northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.
Andratx (9C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 19.
Binissalem (8C) 15C, moderate to fresh northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 16, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.
Deya (8C) 14C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 15, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.
Palma (10C) 14C, moderate to fresh northeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 18, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.
Pollensa (10C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.
Porreres (8C) 15C, gentle to moderate northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.
Sant Llorenç (10C) 15C, gentle to moderate northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.
Santanyi (8C) 15C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.
Sineu (10C) 14C, gentle to moderate northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 16, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.
Friday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 18.4 Palma Port, 17.5 Es Capdellà, 17.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.1 Palma University, Sant Elm, 16.8 Palma Airport, 16.6 Llucmajor, 16.5 Binissalem, Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of -1.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.9 Lluc, 2.5 Salines Llevant (Campos), 2.6 Can Sion (Campos), 2.7 Binissalem
