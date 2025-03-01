Forecasts, as we know, aren't always accurate, which was the case on Saturday. The met agency had only expected light rain, but it had given a fairly high probability of rain. By half five in the afternoon there had been precisely none (recorded by the main weather stations anyway).

We'll see what Sunday brings, the forecast being for the occasional thunderstorm and a high risk of rain for most of the island. Occasional sunny breaks, as there were on Saturday, and continuing to be quite breezy in areas. The yellow alert for the coasts is still in place. For the Tramuntana this is from midnight Saturday to 8pm, for the north-northeast from 6am to 8pm; waves of three metres, gusts to 60 km/h.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (10C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Andratx (9C) 17C, light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 19, Wed: 19.

Binissalem (8C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Deya (8C) 16C, light northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Palma (8C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 18, Tue: 20, Wed: 19.

Pollensa (9C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Porreres (8C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 75%. Mon: 17, Tue: 19, Wed: 18.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Mon: 16, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Santanyi (8C) 17C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Sineu (9C) 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Mon: 17, Tue: 18, Wed: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 17.6 Es Capdellà, 16.4 Palma Port, 16.3 Llucmajor, 16.2 Puerto Pollensa, 16.1 Can Sion (Campos), 16.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma University; Lows of 2.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.4 Palma University, 7.0 Petra, Sineu.