Mostly cloudy with possible thunderstorms on Monday. Aemet says there will be occasional showers, the met agency having issued a general warning of persistent and locally heavy showers for the mainland and the Balearics.

There will also be quite a keen east wind. There is a yellow alert for high winds in the Tramuntana from 8pm to 8am Tuesday; gusts of 80 km/h, the strongest gusts expected to be in the northern part of the Tramuntana region.

The whole week is forecast to be breezy, the wind continuing to come from the east and gusts due to strengthen. More alerts can't be ruled out. Cloudy skies and possible rain as well, the Aemet warning being from Monday to at least Thursday. But temperatures are predicted to rise to up to 21C by the weekend.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 4)

Alcudia (11C) 18C, moderate southeast-east breeze; humidity 75%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 18, Wed: 18, Thu: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 19.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.8 Es Capdellà, 18.1 Palma University, 17.8 Palma Port, 17.5 Santanyi, 17.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 4.2 Can Sion (Campos), 4.9 Palma University, 5.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 5.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.9 Salines Llevant (Campos); Gust of 52 km/h Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 15.8 litres per square metre Puerto Soller, 12.0 Son Torrella, 10.8 Lluc, 6.6 Banyalbufar, 5.2 Pollensa.