Palma03/03/2025 16:22
The weather forecast for Tuesday is for cloudy skies with the possibility of the occasional shower, which could be accompanied by the odd thunderstorm. Temperatures will remain unchanged or rise slightly; minimum temperatures will range between 12º and 14º, which is considerably higher than the usual 6º. The wind will be moderate from the east, with some strong intervals, and in the early morning, gusts on the north side of the Tramuntana mountains could reach 80 kilometres per hour.
