The weather forecast for Tuesday is for cloudy skies with the possibility of the occasional shower, which could be accompanied by the odd thunderstorm. Temperatures will remain unchanged or rise slightly; minimum temperatures will range between 12º and 14º, which is considerably higher than the usual 6º. The wind will be moderate from the east, with some strong intervals, and in the early morning, gusts on the north side of the Tramuntana mountains could reach 80 kilometres per hour.

The weather forecast from the AEMET met. office for Wednesday is for more cloudy intervals with occasional and scattered showers, which again may be accompanied by thunderstorms, more likely during the middle of the day. Temperatures will be very similar and the wind will blow moderately from the east, with some strong intervals.

A very similar situation is expected on Thursday but the rain will begin to move away between Thursday and Friday. However an Atlantic storm will arrive towards the end of the week affecting Mallorca on Saturday and especially on Sunday.