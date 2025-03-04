A generally dull day expected on Wednesday. A risk of rain and still with an east breeze likely to produce occasional gusts of 60 km/h or more. Daytime temperatures ranging from 15 to 19C.

The outlook for the rest of the week remains unchanged; more of the same.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 4.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (12C) 18C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 20.

Andratx (10C) 19C, moderate to fresh east breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 18.

Binissalem (10C) 18C, moderate east breeze; humidity 70%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 20.

Deya (10C) 17C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 18.

Palma (13C) 19C, moderate east breeze; humidity 65%. Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 19.

Pollensa (11C) 18C, moderate southeast-east breeze; humidity 75%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 21.

Porreres (10C) 18C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 20.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 17C, moderate to fresh east breeze; humidity 75%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 19.

Santanyi (11C) 17C, moderate to fresh east breeze; humidity 75%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 19.

Sineu (11C) 17C, moderate to fresh east breeze; humidity 75%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary as of 4.30pm - Highs of 19.0 Es Capdellà, 18.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Puerto Soller, Sant Elm, 17.9 Banyalbufar, Palma Port, 17.6 Palma Airport, 17.4 Palma University, 17.1 Puerto Pollensa, Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 7.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.9 Lluc, 11.6 Sineu, 12.7 Llucmajor; Gusts of 68 km/h Banyalbufar, Serra Alfabia, 60 Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 1.1 litres per square metre Lluc, 0.5 Serra Alfabia, 0.4 Son Torrella.