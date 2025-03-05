More of the same on Thursday - overcast skies and the threat of rain, which for the most part hasn't materialised, despite the ominous clouds. Aemet notes that any rain may be muddy. If it is, it will combine with the pollen that is starting to be evident on car windscreens.

There is once more the possibility of thunderstorms - most likely in the evening - but these haven't been occurring either. But you never know. The moderate to fresh breeze from the east is still persisting; it hasn't produced anything of note so far in terms of gusts.

On Friday and Saturday, there is more of a chance of some sunny spells, but cloud and the risk of rain will continue.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 6.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (12C) 17C, moderate southeast-east breeze; humidity 75%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 18, Sat: 19, Sun: 20.

(12C) 17C, moderate southeast-east breeze; humidity 75%. - Fri: 18, Sat: 19, Sun: 20. Andratx (10C) 18C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

(10C) 18C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 17. Binissalem (11C) 17C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 18, Sat: 19, Sun: 18.

(11C) 17C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 18, Sat: 19, Sun: 18. Deya (11C) 16C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 70%. Fri: 16, Sat: 18, Sun: 17.

(11C) 16C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 70%. Fri: 16, Sat: 18, Sun: 17. Palma (13C) 19C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 70%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

(13C) 19C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 70%. Fri: 19, Sat: 18, Sun: 18. Pollensa (11C) 18C, moderate east breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 21.

(11C) 18C, moderate east breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 19, Sat: 20, Sun: 21. Porreres (10C) 17C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

(10C) 17C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 18. Sant Llorenç (12C) 17C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 19.

(12C) 17C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 19. Santanyi (10C) 17C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

(10C) 17C, moderate east breeze; humidity 75%. Fri: 18, Sat: 18, Sun: 18. Sineu (11C) 16C, fresh southeast breeze easing to moderate east; humidity 75%. Fri: 17, Sat: 18, Sun: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary as of 6.30pm - Highs of 17.2 Puerto Soller, 16.8 Puerto Pollensa, 16.7 Pollensa, 16.4 Palma Airport and Port, Sant Elm, 16.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Es Capdellà, 16.2 Banyalbufar, 16.1 Salines Llevant (Campos), 16.0 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 7.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 7.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.1 Lluc, 11.8 Sineu; Gusts of 71 km/h Serra Alfabia, 51 Puerto Pollensa, 50 Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 0.5 litres per square metre Lluc, Serra Alfabia, 0.2 Sa Pobla, Son Torrella.