Mallorca's weather over the past few days has been influenced by a depression in the area of the Gulf of Cadiz. Even though this has moved more towards the Mediterranean, it doesn't look as if there will be much difference. Mostly cloudy skies expected again on Friday, with a high probability of rain (which by and large hasn't been materialising) that could fall as mud, and possible thunderstorms.

The breezes are due to be quite light on Friday but are expected to pick up again over the weekend. Aemet says that the Balearics will be affected by a storm, but this is unlikely to produce much by the way of rain either. A yellow alert for high winds in the Tramuntana on Saturday has already been issued, and that's it for the moment. The weekend is expected to be breezy for the whole of Mallorca.

The met agency is forecasting unsettled weather into next week, noting that more rain than usual but higher temperatures than normal will characterise the first half of March. Temperatures perhaps, but rain, much as it has threatened, has kept off.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (12C) 18C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 80%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 19, Sun: 19, Mon: 19.

Andratx (10C) 17C, light southeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Binissalem (11C) 18C, calm; humidity 80%. Sat: 19, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Deya (7C) 16C, light north breeze; humidity 75%. Sat: 18, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

Palma (13C) 19C, light east breeze; humidity 70%. Sat: 19, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Pollensa (11C) 18C, gentle east breeze veering southeast; humidity 80%. Sat: 20, Sun: 20, Mon: 20.

Porreres (9C) 18C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 75%. Sat: 18, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 18C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 80%. Sat: 18, Sun: 18, Mon: 18.

Santanyi (10C) 18C, light east breeze veering southeast; humidity 75%. Sat: 17, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

Sineu (11C) 18C, light east breeze veering southeast; humidity 80%. Sat: 18, Sun: 16, Mon: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 17.4 Banyalbufar, 17.2 Puerto Pollensa, 16.9 Pollensa, Puerto Soller, 16.1 Salines Llevant (Campos), 16.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Santanyi; Lows of 8.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.9 Lluc, 12.9 Llucmajor; Gust of 57 km/h Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 1.4 litres per square metre Santa Maria, 0.6 Lluc, Sa Pobla, 0.4 Cap Blanc, Llucmajor, 0.2 Capdepera, Manacor.