Meanwhile in the Balearics small amounts of rain have been falling all week with a wet weekend being forecast. Sixteen litres of rain per square metre fell in Lluc overnight.

Spaniards are still nervous after heavy rains last year caught authorities on the hop and caused the country's deadliest natural disaster in decades, with many blaming local and national officials for warning people of the danger too late.

Images broadcast on a local television station showed a car being swept down the river Lorca in Murcia. A woman had to be rescued from the car by local firemen, La 7 television said. Another man had to be rescued from his vegetable patch with a tractor, La Sexta said.