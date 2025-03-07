Torrential rains on Thursday and today caused floods that swept away cars as local authorities evacuated schools and closed roads in eastern Spain, four months after deadly flash floods in Valencia caused killed more than 220 people. The state weather agency Aemet issued orange alerts for some parts of the Murcia, Valencia and Catalonia regions on the country's Mediterranean coast as officials told people to stay indoors.
Heavy rains return to Spain putting country on RED alert
Wet weekend forecast for Mallorca
