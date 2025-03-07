Cloudy with the odd sunny break in Mallorca on Saturday and particularly windy in the Tramuntana, where there is a yellow alert for high winds from 2pm to midnight; gusts to 70km/h.

A continuing risk of rain, there having finally been significant rainfall after a few days when rain threatened but didn't materialise. Aemet has issued no alerts for rain in Mallorca or the rest of the Balearics, the greatest risk at present being in parts of the mainland, where there have been and are a series of mostly yellow alerts and some amber alerts - no red alert. The rainfall for Lluc on Friday - 30.1 litres per square metre - was the third heaviest in the country, and there was no alert for Mallorca.

Sunday is currently expected to be a bit brighter, but rain will still be likely as it will be into next week.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (11C) 19C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 19, Mon: 18, Tue: 19.

Andratx (10C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze backing east; humidity 70%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

Binissalem (11C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 65%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 18.

Deya (11C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to strong; humidity 60%. Sun: 15, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

Palma (12C) 19C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 65%. Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

Pollensa (11C) 20C, moderate southeast breeze veering south; humidity 65%. Sun: 20, Mon: 19, Tue: 20.

Porreres (9C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 17C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 18, Tue: 18.

Santanyi (10C) 17C, moderate southeast breeze increasing to fresh east; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

Sineu (10C) 18C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Friday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 19.7 Palma University, 19.0 Palma Port, 18.8 Sant Elm, 18.7 Can Sion (Campos), 18.4 Porreres, 18.3 Es Capdellà, Salines Llevant (Campos), 18.2 Llucmajor, 18.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Manacor; Lows of 6.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.4 Palma University, 9.4 Sant Elm; Rainfall of 30.1 litres per square metre Lluc, 19.0 Binissalem, 17.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 15.1 Palma Airport, 12.0 Pollensa.