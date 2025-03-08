Generally cloudy on Sunday with a high probability of rain, which isn't expected to be heavy. There could be some muddy rain and the odd thunderstorm. Fairly breezy at times in parts of the island, but the yellow alert for high wind in the Tramuntana is due to end at 2am, as are yellow alerts for all the coasts except the south, where there isn't an alert.

The current outlook for Monday to Friday is much the same as it is for Sunday: remaining unsettled, mostly cloudy with occasional sunny spells and showers. Also windy at times, the breezes continuing to be predominantly from the southwest.

Just a note on the rain on the mainland. There was heavier rain on Saturday than on Friday, the heaviest up to 5.30pm having been 90.2 litres per square metre in Fogars de Montclús in the Barcelona province. That is a lot of rain, but as noted yesterday there was no red alert for Barcelona or for anywhere else. Yellow alerts are still in place for certain areas on Sunday, especially in the northeast up to 10am.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5.30pm (UV rating 3):

Alcudia (12C) 17C, light southwest breeze backing south; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 18, Tue: 18, Wed: 18.

Andratx (10C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Mon: 16, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Binissalem (11C) 16C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate; humidity 70%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 18.

Deya (10C) 15C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 60%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 16.

Palma (12C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Pollensa (11C) 18C, light south breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 19, Tue: 19, Wed: 19.

Porreres (10C) 17C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 75%. Mon: 17, Tue: 16, Wed: 18.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 75%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Santanyi (10C) 18C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 75%. Mon: 17, Tue: 17, Wed: 17.

Sineu (11C) 16C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 75%. Mon: 16, Tue: 16, Wed: 17.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary as of 5.30pm - Highs of 19.5 Palma Port, 19.4 Muro, 19.3 Pollensa, 19.1 Puerto Pollensa, 18.9 Puerto Soller, 18.7 Es Capdellà, Palma Airport, 18.6 Sant Elm, 18.5 Binissalem, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 18.3 Banyalbufar, 18.1 Sa Pobla, Santa Maria; Lows of 8.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 8.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 8.5 Can Sion (Campos); Gusts of 58 km/h Banyalbufar, Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 0.5 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 0.2 Puerto Soller.