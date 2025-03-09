Events in Palma on Sunday were called off because of the impact of Storm Jana. While nothing like what the mainland has experienced, wind and rain nevertheless led to the cancellation of a Mallorca Fire and Rescue patron saint's celebration and of the PalmaDona run for International Women's Day.

With the exception of a yellow alert for high winds in the Tramuntana, which was effective only until 2am on Sunday, no weather warnings had been issued for Mallorca. The cancellations in Palma would appear to have been precautionary in anticipation of rather worse weather than had in fact materialised by midday Sunday.

According to Aemet information, the heaviest rain in Palma by 11.42am was 6.8 litres per square metre at the university's weather station. The heaviest rain for the whole island was 16.6 litres per square metre in Lluc. A qualification for a yellow alert is 20 litres in one hour, which is what is forecast for Monday across the whole of Mallorca. The alert is from 8am to 6pm.

As for wind, there were strong gusts in the Tramuntana, as had been forecast, the strongest having been 96 km/h at the Serra Alfabia weather station in Bunyola shortly after midnight. Serra Alfabia is one of the parts of Mallorca where strongest winds are typically recorded. At the airport, the strongest gust was 55 km/h around 10am; nothing out of the ordinary, but gusts in Palma were clearly strong enough to concern events' organisers.

On the mainland, by contrast, the heaviest rainfall by midday was 67.6 litres per square metre in Les Planes d'Hostoles (Girona). At the La Covatilla ski station in Salamanca, there was apparently a gust of 239 km/h. (This may need some verification.) Yellow alerts for rain are currently confined to parts of Andalusia.