Events in Palma on Sunday were called off because of the impact of Storm Jana. While nothing like what the mainland has experienced, wind and rain nevertheless led to the cancellation of a Mallorca Fire and Rescue patron saint's celebration and of the PalmaDona run for International Women's Day.
Events called off in Palma as Mallorca feels some impact of Storm Jana
Occasional strong gusts, but the weather by midday on Sunday wasn't particularly bad
