We have a yellow alert for heavy rain for the whole of Mallorca on Monday. Effective from 8am to 6pm, Aemet is warning of up to 20 litres per square metre over a period of one hour.

A grey day forecast, with the possibility of thunderstorms but only light to gentle breezes.

Stronger breezes are expected during the week, the general outlook remaining unsettled. The met agency says the unsettled pattern will last until at least the start of next week. Tuesday's forecast looks pretty similar to Monday's, but with more breeze. From Wednesday there should be more by way of sunshine, but still with a high probability of some rain.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 3)

Alcudia (11C) 17C, light south-southwest breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 19, Wed: 18, Thu: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary as of 7pm - Highs (With the exception of Puerto Pollensa and Muro, these were all in the early hours of Sunday morning): 19.7 Puerto Soller, 17.4 Sant Elm, 17.1 Palma Port, 17.0 Banyalbufar, Es Capdellà, Salines Llevant (Campos), 16.5 Can Sion (Campos), Puerto Pollensa, 16.3 Pollensa, 16.2 Palma University, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 16.1 Manacor, Muro, Palma Airport, 16.0 Son Servera; Lows (These were all during the day): 5.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.9 Lluc, 10.3 Manacor, 10.5 Porreres; Gusts of 96 km/h Serra Alfabia, 83 Puerto Soller, 73 Pollensa, 62 Capdepera; Rainfall of 18.8 litres per square metre Lluc, 15.8 Salines Llevant, 15.3 Serra Alfabia, 15.2 Llucmajor, 14.2 Can Sion.