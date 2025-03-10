Storm Jana has caused a twister-like looking water spout and strong gusts of wind today, Monday in Mallorca, according to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero. And, in the video published by Meteo de les Illes en X, you can see how the waterspout was visible from the Inca motorway.

Guerrero explained that a waterspout is a vortex of air and condensed water vapour, shaped like a cone or a tube, hence its name, which rotates quickly, hanging from a convective cloud, but without reaching the ground. ‘Tubas’ can form under cumulus clouds if there is sufficient humidity and instability in the air.

The spokesperson also pointed out that in the area of the industrial estate of Can Valero on the outskirts of Palma there have been strong gusts of wind associated with the storm, as forecast.

In this area of Palma the wind has caused some damage and it ripped the roof off a warehouse.

All of Mallorca is on yellow alert today due to heavy rain, which could leave up to 20 litres of water per square metre in just one hour.

The Aemet weather forecast warns that moderate southwesterly winds are expected on Monday afternoon, with some intervals of strong winds. After Storm Jana, “new fronts associated with Atlantic storms will sweep across Spain, with rainfall in large areas.”