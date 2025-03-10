The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast that Mallorca will be affected by a succession of storms and rainfall is expected over the next few days. On Tuesday, 11 March, cloudy intervals are expected with occasional showers accompanied by storms and hail, which may be locally heavy.

Night-time temperatures will experience little change, while daytime temperatures will rise to between 17º and 19º, so they will be slightly higher than usual for this time of year. The wind will be moderate from the southwest with some strong intervals.

The forecast from Aemet for Wednesday is much of the same, in the north of Mallorca there will be cloudy intervals with occasional showers accompanied by storms, tending in the morning to predominantly clear skies and in the evening to overcast with light rainfall.

In the rest of the island there will be mostly cloudless skies, increasing during the afternoon to overcast with light rainfall. Night-time temperatures will fall and daytime temperatures will be similar. The wind will be light to moderate from the west and northwest, turning southwest in the afternoon, with some intervals of strong at the end.

And according to Aemet the arrival of a new Atlantic storm is expected on Thursday, which will cause cloudy intervals with rainfall. Temperatures will experience a locally notable rise, while daytime temperatures will be similar. The wind will blow from the southwest with very strong gusts.

By 1.30pm yesterday, the rain had left more than 150 litres per square metre (l/m2) in the Balearics, most of it in Mallorca, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The heaviest rain was in Lluc and the Serra de Alfàbia, where 19.7 l/m2 and 18 l/m2, fell respectively. In Sant Joan de Llabritja 16.2 l/m2 were recorded; 13.1 l/m2 in Sant Antoni de Portmany and 12.4 l/m2 in Puerto Soller. By island, until 1.30 pm, around 140 l/m2 had fallen in Mallorca, more than 12 l/m2 in Menorca and 37 l/m2 in Ibiza and Formentera.