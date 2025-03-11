Storm ‘Jana’ will give way to ‘Konrad’, according to María José Guerrero, delegate and spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics and the weather will continue to be unstable over the next few days, as rain and even a drop in temperatures are forecast.

The Balearics will be under the effects of ‘Jana’ until Wednesday afternoon. Storm Konrad is expected to arrive on Thursday afternoon, so cloudy intervals are expected, increasing in the morning to cloudy with rainfall. Temperatures will change little or could rise slightly. The wind will be moderate from the southwest and south, with intervals of strong at night.

The weather forecast for Friday predicts cloudy intervals with rainfall. Daytime temperatures will drop slightly. The wind will be moderate from the west and southwest with intervals of strong. Guerreo has forecast that temperatures will fall on Saturday with maximum temperatures of 15º, below normal for this time of year. In addition, the rains will continue, although they will not be as widespread as on Friday.