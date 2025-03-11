Storm Jana's final fling could mean the odd heavy shower and thunderstorm overnight Tuesday. Wednesday is expected to start mainly cloudy and with the possibility of rain. Brightening during the day, and the afternoon should be generally fine and quite sunny.

But as Aemet has previously noted, the unsettled conditions are forecast to continue into next week. Sunny spells but the risk of rain and thunderstorms never far away. On Saturday, as noted below, temperatures are expected to take a bit of a dive.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 4.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (11C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 14.

(11C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. - Thu: 19, Fri: 18, Sat: 14. Andratx (10C) 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 16, Sat: 15.

(10C) 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 17, Fri: 16, Sat: 15. Binissalem (9C) 16C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 13.

(9C) 16C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 13. Deya (9C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 16, Fri: 15, Sat: 12.

(9C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 16, Fri: 15, Sat: 12. Palma (11C) 18C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 14.

(11C) 18C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 18, Fri: 17, Sat: 14. Pollensa (11C) 17C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 14.

(11C) 17C, moderate west breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 19, Fri: 19, Sat: 14. Porreres (9C) 17C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 65%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 14.

(9C) 17C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 65%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 14. Sant Llorenç (11C) 17C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 14.

(11C) 17C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 18, Fri: 18, Sat: 14. Santanyi (10C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 14.

(10C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 14. Sineu (10C) 16C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 17, Fri: 17, Sat: 13.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Tuesday summary as of 4.30pm - Highs of 20.1 Muro, 19.7 Arta, 19.5 Puerto Pollensa, 19.2 Pollensa, 19.1 Capdepera, Colonia Sant Pere, 18.9 Banyalbufar, 18.8 Sa Pobla, 18.7 Petra, Puerto Soller, 18.5 Can Sion (Campos), Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 18.4 Palma University, Son Servera, 18.3 Palma Port, 18.0 Llucmajor, Sineu; Lows of 2.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 6.8 Palma University, 6.9 Can Sion, 7.1 Sineu; Gusts of 53 km/h Puerto Pollensa, 50 Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 1.6 litres per square metre Llucmajor, 1.4 Pollensa, 1.2 Can Sion, Lluc, 1.0 Puerto Pollensa.