Thursday weather in Mallorca - Another alert for heavy rain

Wednesday ended up not being too bad a day, bright conditions having commenced earlier than had been forecast. Thursday should also start out quite sunny with some cloud, but with heavier cloud building up during the day pushed in by Storm Konrad. There is a yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain - up to 20 litres per square metre in one hour - for the south and the Tramuntana from 6pm to midnight. Could be that this is extended to other areas, as weather stations across the island indicate rain and thunderstorms. Aemet says these thunderstorms will bring some strong gusts.

Friday is currently forecast to be mostly grey and with further risk of rain and thunderstorms. There is a yellow alert for Friday, but this is for coastal conditions in the south and east. Saturday is expected to be brighter; a risk of rain and lower temperatures.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 4.30pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (11C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 16.

(11C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. - Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 16. Andratx (10C) 17C, gentle southwest-south breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 16, Sat: 14, Sun: 15.

(10C) 17C, gentle southwest-south breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 16, Sat: 14, Sun: 15. Binissalem (10C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 16, Sat: 14, Sun: 16.

(10C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 16, Sat: 14, Sun: 16. Deya (10C) 16C, light west breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 55%. Fri: 14, Sat: 12, Sun: 13.

(10C) 16C, light west breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 55%. Fri: 14, Sat: 12, Sun: 13. Palma (11C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 16.

(11C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze backing south; humidity 50%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 16. Pollensa (11C) 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 16.

(11C) 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 16. Porreres (10C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 16.

(10C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 16. Sant Llorenç (11C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Fri: 17, Sat: 16, Sun: 16.

(11C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Fri: 17, Sat: 16, Sun: 16. Santanyi (11C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 16.

(11C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Fri: 17, Sat: 15, Sun: 16. Sineu (10C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 55%. Fri: 16, Sat: 14, Sun: 168.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary as of 4.30pm - Highs of 18.8 Muro, 18.6 Capdepera, Palma Port, 18.4 Petra, Son Servera, 18.2 Portocolom, 18.1 Can Sion (Campos), Manacor, 18.0 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 6.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.3 Palma University, 7.7 Can Sion, 9.2 Binissalem; Gusts of 67 km/h Serra Alfabia, 50 Salines Llevant (Campos); Rainfall of 1.7 litres per square metre Lluc, Serra Alfabia, 1.2 Puerto Pollensa, 0.6 Son Torrella, 0.2 Can Sion.