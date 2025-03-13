Snow expected in Mallorca this weekend

With just days remaining before the official start of spring on March 20, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands has forecast snow for this Saturday on the peaks of the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range.

According to Miquel Gili, Aemet's deputy spokesman in the islands, snow is expected to fall at elevations of 1,000 meters or higher due to anticipated precipitation in these areas on Saturday morning.

However, Gili clarified that this snowfall is expected to be light, similar to previous occurrences this winter. Although earlier forecasts suggested more intense snowfall, updated weather models indicate that it will now be less significant.

The Aemet forecast for Saturday, March 15 also predicts cloudy spells with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms, followed by clearer skies later in the afternoon or evening. Temperatures are set to drop, with maximums unlikely to exceed 15ºC—below average for this time of year. Winds will be moderate from the north with strong gusts at times, easing to light to moderate westerly winds later in the morning.

Mallorca has experienced rain on five of the past six weekends, and Aemet forecasts suggest that rainfall may return this weekend as well. María José Guerrero, Aemet's delegate and spokesperson in the Balearic Islands, explained that the recurring squalls are linked to an anticyclone positioned over the British Isles. This weather pattern allows storm fronts to move freely towards Spain.

Meteorological experts at Meteored further clarified that a high-pressure system near Iceland is diverting squalls towards Spain. After a period of heavy rainfall in the eastern regions, upcoming precipitation is expected to impact the western part of the peninsula. This Icelandic blockage is driving low-pressure systems and cold air southward, bringing rain, snow, and chilly temperatures to Spain.

According to Guerrero, weather models suggest a continued chance of precipitation at least until March 23, though the intensity is expected to diminish starting Sunday.