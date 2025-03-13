Friday weather in Mallorca - More yellow alerts

Cloudy with some sunny spells in areas on Friday morning; more generally cloudy in the afternoon and with a chance of thunderstorms. Yellow alerts for heavy rain are in place for the Tramuntana and the east between noon and 6pm; up to 20 litres per square metre in one hour. There are also yellow alerts for the south and east coasts from midnight Thursday to 9am - waves up to three metres and gusts up to 60 km/h.

Despite some rather wild conditions at sea, on land it is expected to be quite a calm day, breezes not forecast to pick up until the late evening and overnight. There are at present no alerts of any kind for Saturday, which should be sunnier, especially by the afternoon. Sunday is also looking as if it will be mostly bright. But on both days there will continue to be the risk of rain. As to snow on Saturday, it's possible in the morning, but it will be confined to the high ground and isn't expected to amount to much.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 5pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (9C) 16C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 80%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 15, Sun: 17, Mon: 16.

(9C) 16C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 80%. - Sat: 15, Sun: 17, Mon: 16. Andratx (9C) 16C, light east breeze backing northwest; humidity 75%. Sat: 14, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

(9C) 16C, light east breeze backing northwest; humidity 75%. Sat: 14, Sun: 16, Mon: 16. Binissalem (8C) 15C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 75%. Sat: 14, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

(8C) 15C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 75%. Sat: 14, Sun: 16, Mon: 16. Deya (8C) 14C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sat: 12, Sun: 14, Mon: 15.

(8C) 14C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sat: 12, Sun: 14, Mon: 15. Palma (7C) 16C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 70%. Sat: 14, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

(7C) 16C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 70%. Sat: 14, Sun: 17, Mon: 17. Pollensa (8C) 16C, calm increasing to gentle northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sat: 15, Sun: 17, Mon: 16.

(8C) 16C, calm increasing to gentle northeast breeze; humidity 75%. Sat: 15, Sun: 17, Mon: 16. Porreres (7C) 16C, calm; humidity 70%. Sat: 14, Sun: 17, Mon: 17.

(7C) 16C, calm; humidity 70%. Sat: 14, Sun: 17, Mon: 17. Sant Llorenç (9C) 17C, light west breeze; humidity 75%. Sat: 15, Sun: 17, Mon: 16.

(9C) 17C, light west breeze; humidity 75%. Sat: 15, Sun: 17, Mon: 16. Santanyi (8C) 16C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 80%. Sat: 14, Sun: 16, Mon: 17.

(8C) 16C, calm increasing to light south breeze; humidity 80%. Sat: 14, Sun: 16, Mon: 17. Sineu (8C) 16C, calm; humidity 80%. Sat: 14, Sun: 16, Mon: 16.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Thursday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 20.3 Puerto Pollensa, 20.1 Pollensa, 19.7 Muro, 19.1 Capdepera, 18.6 Arta, 18.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Son Servera, 18.3 Santanyi, 18.1 Sa Pobla; Lows of 4.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.4 Palma University, 5.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 7.0 Pollensa; Gusts of 52 km/h Lluc, 50 Portocolom, Santanyi, Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 17.4 litres per square metre Portocolom, 16.8 Cap Blanc, 11.7 Lluc, 11.0 Salines Llevant (Campos), 10.8 Can Sion (Campos), 9.7 Palma Airport, 9.6 Serra Alfabia, 9.0 Palma Port.