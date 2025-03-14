Saturday weather in Mallorca

Rain and thunderstorms forecast to persist overnight on Friday, there having been some heavy downpours on Friday. No alerts for bad weather on Saturday, but the risk of rain will continue in the morning and temperatures will be below normal for the time of year; 17C is the normal temperature. Snow is a possibility on high ground, maybe down to 1,000 metres.

Brightening up later and with a low probability of rain. Sunday should see sunny spells, but still with the risk of showers. Monday and Tuesday at present both look as if they will be overcast with some rain. Wednesday and Thursday brighter and with temperatures on the rise to 20 or 21C.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (8C) 15C, light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 17, Mon: 15, Tue: 17.

(8C) 15C, light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. - Sun: 17, Mon: 15, Tue: 17. Andratx (7C) 14C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sun: 16, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

(7C) 14C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Sun: 16, Mon: 15, Tue: 16. Binissalem (5C) 14C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Sun: 16, Mon: 15, Tue: 15.

(5C) 14C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Sun: 16, Mon: 15, Tue: 15. Deya (6C) 12C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Sun: 15, Mon: 14, Tue: 15.

(6C) 12C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 45%. Sun: 15, Mon: 14, Tue: 15. Palma (6C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

(6C) 15C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 16. Pollensa (7C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 18, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

(7C) 15C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Sun: 18, Mon: 16, Tue: 17. Porreres (4C) 14C, light west breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 17, Mon: 15, Tue: 16.

(4C) 14C, light west breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 17, Mon: 15, Tue: 16. Sant Llorenç (6C) 15C, light west breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

(6C) 15C, light west breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 16. Santanyi (6C) 14C, light northwest-west breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

(6C) 14C, light northwest-west breeze; humidity 55%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 16. Sineu (5C) 14C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Sun: 16, Mon: 14, Tue: 15.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 17.5 Muro, Santanyi, 17.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 17.0 Son Servera, 16.9 Capdepera, Puerto Pollensa, Sa Pobla, 16.8 Arta, 16.7 Colonia Sant Pere, 16.5 Palma Port; Lows of 5.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.6 Lluc, 5.8 Palma University, 6.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts of 54 km/h Serra Alfabia, 53 Portocolom, 51 Santanyi; Rainfall of 18.2 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa, Salines Llevant (Campos), 13.0 Pollensa, 11.2 Manacor, 8.6 Can Sion (Campos), Petra, 8.2 Palma Airport.