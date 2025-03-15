The forecast was right - Snow in Mallorca's mountains

Andrew EdePalma15/03/2025 10:20
The forecast had been for snow on Saturday and, for once, the forecast was accurate.

Around 9.30am, Albert Darder Rosell of the Puig Major weather station reported some three centimetres of snow at 1200 metres. The temperature at 1400 metres was -0.5C.

Its likely to continue snowing during the morning, Aemet having predicted that snowfalls wouldn't be heavy; and three centimetres are not exactly heavy.

The forecast for Escorca, which is where the Puig Major is located, is for sunny weather on Saturday afternoon and no further precipitation. However, snow could again fall on Sunday and Monday, according to current forecasts.

