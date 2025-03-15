Sunday weather in Mallorca

A fairly sunny Sunday morning expected; sunny spells in the afternoon but a risk of showers and thunderstorms. There may be a spot more snow on the mountains either overnight Saturday or in the afternoon/evening.

Monday and Tuesday both looking as if they will be grey with showers. Temperatures currently forecast to rise to up to 23C by Friday, but still with some risk of rain.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in the Tramuntana has caused the Fonts Ufanes springs in Campanet to burst out. The first time this has happened this year, this natural phenomenon is the result of water from the Puig Tomar and surrounding area that filters into a form of aquifer on the Gabelí Petit finca. When the amount of water that can be supported is exceeded, it comes out.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 5pm (UV rating 4):

Alcudia (7C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 15, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Andratx (7C) 16C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 18.

Binissalem (3C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 19.

Deya (6C) 15C, gentle west breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Mon: 13, Tue: 15, Wed: 18.

Palma (5C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Mon: 15, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Pollensa (6C) 18C, light west breeze backing south; humidity 45%. Mon: 15, Tue: 17, Wed: 19.

Porreres (3C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 16, Wed: 18.

Sant Llorenç (6C) 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 15, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Santanyi (6C) 17C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 15, Tue: 17, Wed: 18.

Sineu (4C) 16C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Mon: 15, Tue: 15, Wed: 18.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary as of 5pm - Highs of 15.3 Palma Port, 15.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 14.7 Sa Pobla, 14.6 Puerto Pollensa, 14.5 Can Sion (Campos), 14.3 Palma University, Portocolom 14.2 Manacor, Palma Airport, Pollensa, Santanyi, 14.1 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 14.0 Sant Elm; Lows of 2.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.7 Lluc; Gusts of 67 km/h Serra Alfabia, 53 Banyalbufar; Precipitation of 22.0 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 19.7 Lluc, 16.6 Son Torrella, 15.8 Pollensa, 15.2 Muro, 14.0 Colonia Sant Pere, 13.6 Sa Pobla, 13.4 Puerto Soller, 11.4 Portocolom, 11.2 Llucmajor, 11.0 Puerto Pollensa, 10.8 Sant Elm.