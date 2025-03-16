Monday weather in Mallorca - Forecast to be warmer later in the week

Cold overnight Saturday and around dawn on Sunday for much of the island; a low of -1.3C at Son Torrella in the mountains at 7am. No more snow reported, though.

A mostly cloudy Monday with sunny spells in the morning most likely in northern areas. Rain is probable in the afternoon and evening but isn't expected to be particularly heavy. Monday and Tuesday's weather will be influenced by another storm, this one called Laurence, but only marginally.

Temperatures generally below normal on Monday, which isn't forecast to be the case later in the week. A rise in temperatures is expected from Wednesday, and a high of 25C is currently forecast for Friday. Cloudy with rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday should bring far more sun. There is at present only an outside chance of rain on Thursday; higher on Friday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 5)

Alcudia (9C) 15C, light northeast-east breeze; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 17, Wed: 19, Thu: 22.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h.

Sunday summary as of 7.30pm - Highs of 19.4 Arta, 19.3 Muro, 18.5 Santanyi, 18.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Colonia Sant Pere, 18.3 Puerto Pollensa, 18.1 Pollensa, 18.0 Sa Pobla; Lows of -1.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.4 Lluc, 0.9 Binissalem, 1.1 Palma University, 1.4 Santa Maria; Gust of 53 km/h Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 0.7 litres Palma Airport, 0.4 Palma University, 0.2 Santa Maria, 0.1 Lluc.